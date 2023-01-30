Physician burnout by practice setting

Fifty-seven percent of physicians practicing in outpatient clinics reported experiencing burnout, according to Medscape's 2023 "U.S. Physician Burnout and Depression Report."

The report, released Jan. 27, surveyed 9,175 physicians across more than 29 specialities from June 28 to Oct. 3 about how burnout and depression have affected them in the last year. Read more on the methodology here.

Here is the percentage of physicians who said they are experiencing burnout in the following work settings, according to Medscape:

Outpatient clinic: 57 percent

Office-based multispecialty group practice: 57 percent

Healthcare organization: 55 percent

Hospital: 55 percent

Academic (nonhospital), research, military, government: 53 percent

Office-based single-specialty group practice: 53 percent

Office-based solo practice: 43 percent

Other: 46 percent