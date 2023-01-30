Physician burnout by practice setting

Riz Hatton -  

Fifty-seven percent of physicians practicing in outpatient clinics reported experiencing burnout, according to Medscape's 2023 "U.S. Physician Burnout and Depression Report."

The report, released Jan. 27, surveyed 9,175 physicians across more than 29 specialities from June 28 to Oct. 3 about how burnout and depression have affected them in the last year. Read more on the methodology here

Here is the percentage of physicians who said they are experiencing burnout in the following work settings, according to Medscape:

Outpatient clinic: 57 percent 

Office-based multispecialty group practice: 57 percent 

Healthcare organization: 55 percent 

Hospital: 55 percent 

Academic (nonhospital), research, military, government: 53 percent 

Office-based single-specialty group practice: 53 percent 

Office-based solo practice: 43 percent

Other: 46 percent 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast