How many hours a week do physicians in each specialty work?

Physicians work an average of 50 hours a week, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2023."

The report, released April 14, includes responses from 10,011 physicians in more than 29 specialties.

Here are how many hours a week physicians in 29 specialties work, according to Medscape:

Critical care: 57.7 hours

Surgery, general: 57.4 hours

Cardiology: 56.2 hours

Nephrology: 54.9 hours

Urology: 54.7 hours

Ob/Gyn: 53.9 hours

Pulmonary medicine: 53.3 hours

Infectious diseases: 53.1 hours

Neurology: 53 hours

Orthopedics: 52.9 hours

Oncology: 52.6 hours

Otolaryngology: 52.4 hours

Gastroenterology: 52.3 hours

Plastic surgery: 52.2 hours

Anesthesiology: 51.8 hours

Internal medicine: 51 hours

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 49.9 hours

Radiology: 49.6 hours

Diabetes and endocrinology: 48.9 hours

Pathology: 48.2 hours

Family medicine: 48 hours

Rheumatology: 47.2 hours

Pediatrics: 47 hours

Psychiatry: 46.6 hours

Public health and preventive medicine: 45.9 hours

Ophthalmology: 45.3 hours

Emergency medicine: 44.4 hours

Dermatology: 44.2 hours

Allergy and immunology: 44.1 hours