How many hours a week do physicians in each specialty work?

Physicians work an average of 50 hours a week, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2023."
The report, released April 14, includes responses from 10,011 physicians in more than 29 specialties.
Here are how many hours a week physicians in 29 specialties work, according to Medscape:
Critical care: 57.7 hours
Surgery, general: 57.4 hours
Cardiology: 56.2 hours
Nephrology: 54.9 hours
Urology: 54.7 hours
Ob/Gyn: 53.9 hours
Pulmonary medicine: 53.3 hours
Infectious diseases: 53.1 hours
Neurology: 53 hours
Orthopedics: 52.9 hours
Oncology: 52.6 hours
Otolaryngology: 52.4 hours
Gastroenterology: 52.3 hours
Plastic surgery: 52.2 hours
Anesthesiology: 51.8 hours
Internal medicine: 51 hours
Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 49.9 hours
Radiology: 49.6 hours
Diabetes and endocrinology: 48.9 hours
Pathology: 48.2 hours
Family medicine: 48 hours
Rheumatology: 47.2 hours
Pediatrics: 47 hours
Psychiatry: 46.6 hours
Public health and preventive medicine: 45.9 hours
Ophthalmology: 45.3 hours
Emergency medicine: 44.4 hours
Dermatology: 44.2 hours
Allergy and immunology: 44.1 hours