Former Cigna executive barred from taking CVS role: What ASCs need to know

Former Cigna executive Amy Bricker has been barred by a federal judge from working for CVS Health while a lawsuit over her noncompete clause moves forward.

Here are four things to know:

1. Ms. Bricker formerly served as president of Cigna's pharmacy benefit manager, Express Scripts.

2. On Jan. 10, she resigned to become CVS' executive vice president and chief product officer-consumer. She was set to begin her new position Feb. 20; however, Cigna sued to block her from taking the job.

3. In the lawsuit, Cigna alleged that CVS' hiring of Ms. Bricker puts the company's trade secrets at risk. CVS argued that Ms. Bricker's noncompete clause is unenforceable because it is overly broad and anticompetitive.

4. In February, the judge issued a temporary restraining order, preventing Ms. Bricker from starting her new role.

Read the full story here.