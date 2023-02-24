59% of Americans don't want AI robots used during surgery

Americans are hesitant about the use of artificial intelligence-driven robots during surgery with 59 percent saying they would not want surgical robots used in their own care, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

The survey was conducted Dec. 12-18 and consisted of 11,004 American adults.

Here are three survey takeaways regarding Americans' attitudes about the use of AI-driven surgical robots:

1. Forty percent of respondents said they would want AI-based robotics during their own surgery.

2. Forty-seven percent of men said they would want an AI-driven robot for their own surgery compared to 33 percent of women.

3. Those with higher levels of education are more open to AI-driven surgical robots than those with lower levels of education.