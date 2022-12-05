5 states with the fewest job opportunities

Louisiana is the state with the fewest job opportunities, according to personal finance website WalletHub.

WalletHub compared states across their job market and economic environment with an increased weight on the former. The website then evaluated the two dimensions using 35 metrics, including job security, employee benefits and average commute time. Read more about the methodology for the report, released Nov. 30, here.

Here are the five states with the fewest job opportunities, according to WalletHub:

1. Louisiana

2. New York

3. Nevada

4. Mississippi

5. Hawaii