5 federal healthcare updates

Here are five federal healthcare updates Becker's has reported on since Jan. 11:

1. Congressional leaders are calling for more oversight of telehealth company ads promoting prescription drugs without risk disclosures and for uses that aren't FDA approved.

2. The U.S. may see a higher amount of flu cases this season compared to past years, preliminary CDC estimates suggest.

3. First lady Jill Biden was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common and treatable form of skin cancer.

4. HHS outlined three dates for the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, a sweeping drug pricing bill that President Joe Biden signed in 2022.

5. HHS extended the COVID-19 public health emergency until April 11.