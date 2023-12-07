Virginia medical office building construction stalled over lack of tenant interest

Construction on a 10-story outpatient office building in Alexandria, Va., has stalled as the building's team struggles to line up an anchor tenant, according to a Dec. 6 report from the Washington Business Journal.

The development team is working with real estate company Transwestern on leasing and hopes to secure a tenant to start construction in 2024, according to the report.

Alexandria's Department of Planning and Zoning last had contact with the building applicant in 2022, and at that point, they were still working on securing financing. The project earned a green light in 2020 via a special use permit.

The proposed facility will span 126,000 square feet, with 107,000 square feet of rentable space across six floors.