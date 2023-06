VHC Health in Arlington has opened an outpatient pavilion on the health system's main campus.

The seven-story facility will provide outpatient surgery, imaging, pharmacy, lab, endoscopy and physical therapy services, according to a June 16 news release from VHC Health.

The outpatient pavilion will allow for more inpatient beds for cancer, cardiac and stroke patients in the hospital's pre-existing outpatient area, according to the release.