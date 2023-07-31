Valley Regional Hospital awaits construction on $20M medical office building

Claremont, N.H.-based Valley Regional Hospital plans to begin construction on a 23,800-square-foot medical office building after receiving a decision on its proposed affiliation with Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health, according to a July 28 report from Valley News.

The Valley system is embarking on a $20 million capital campaign to fund the project, which aims to bring primary care services and orthopedics under one roof.

In June, the city planning board approved the site plan for the 35-exam-room building. In addition to exam rooms and orthopedics, the building will have an X-ray area, a common space and meeting rooms.