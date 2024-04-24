UC San Diego plans $175M+ outpatient center

UC San Diego Health is developing an outpatient medical center with a price tag between $175 million and $225 million in San Diego's Rancho Bernardo neighborhood, the San Diego Union Tribune reported April 23.

The 150,000-square-foot facility will offer services including an ASC, imaging and select cancer treatments, Douglas Cates, chief strategy officer at UC Health San Diego, told the Union Tribune. It will also house outpatient clinics for pulmonary, sleep medicine, rheumatology and surgical oncology.

UC Health San Diego officials told the publication they expect all services at its nearby facility in the Via Tazon neighborhood to be relocated to the new facility once it is completed. The center is slated to open in fall 2026, pending public and university approvals.