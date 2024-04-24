U of Michigan buys KMart headquarters for ambulatory care site

The Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan plans to purchase the former KMart headquarters in Troy, Mich., to convert the space to a $4.4 million ambulatory and outpatient facility, according to an April 23 report from the Michigan Daily.

The UM board of regents voted to approve the purchase on March 28, and construction on the facility is expected to begin next year.

While the medical center will offer a wider array of services for patients, it may be difficult to find enough employees to fill the space, according to the report.

The care site is expected to open its doors in 2027.