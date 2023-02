Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare has submitted plans to construct a two-story, 40,000-square-foot medical office building in Manteca, Calif., according to a Feb. 17 report from the Manteca/Ripon Bulletin.

The Tenet complex would be east Manteca's first medical-service-oriented construction since 2016, when a 6,000-square-foot ASC was built.

There is a 10,150-square-foot medical office building currently under construction that is designed to operate as a dedicated dialysis center.