Sutter Health breaks ground on California medical office building

Claire Wallace  

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has brokenground on a four-story, 100,000-square-foot medical office building in Roseville, Calif., in partnership with healthcare real estate developer PMB. 

The building will be home to the Graduate Medical Education Program, which provides training and education for physicians to support the Sutter Health system, according to a June 7 news release from PMB. 

The other part of the building will be occupied by Sutter Valley Medical Foundation, which will provide cardiology, bariatrics, dermatology, rheumatology and endocrinology. 

