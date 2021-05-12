Surgery Center Services of America opening 2 new ASCs — 3 quick notes

Surgery Center Services of America is opening two ASCs — one in Houston and one in Napa, Calif., CEO Philip Blair confirmed to Becker's ASC Review.

1. The Houston ASC is a plastic surgery center and clinic with two operating rooms. It's slated to open in July.

2. The Napa center is an ophthalmology ASC with one operating room.

3. Surgery Center Services of America is based in Mesa, Ariz., and has developed over 300 ASCs nationally.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.