State-by-state breakdown of new ASCs in Q2

A number of ASCs have opened or secured approval to do so across 21 states during the second quarter of 2024.

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of new ASCs from Q2:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list of every new ASC nationwide.

Alabama

A new ASC is coming to Foley near South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, which is launching a $250 million expansion project.

Arizona

Phoenix-based Banner Health has submitted an application to construct a three-story medical office building in Scottsdale that will house an ASC.

California

Sacramento-based Sutter Health broke ground on a five-story, 129,000-square-foot medical office building that will cost the system an estimated $442 million. The facility will house an ASC and a brain health center.

Colorado

Aurora-based UCHealth broke ground on two medical facilities in Highlands Ranch and Green Valley Ranch, two Denver-area communities. The health system is adding a 119,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Highlands Ranch.

Smith Medical Direct Specialty Care Surgery Center of Denver, a multispecialty ASC, opened in Littleton.

Florida

Altamonte Springs-based AdventHealth opened a 20,000-square-foot ASC in Daytona Beach.

Panoramic Health has opened a Brandon, Fla.-based ASC in partnership with Tampa, Fla.-based Florida Kidney Physicians, the state's largest nephrology group.

Indiana

The University of Chicago Medicine opened a 132,000-square-foot multispecialty care center in Crown Point, Ind., marking UChicago's first freestanding facility in Indiana and its largest off-site location.

Indianapolis-based Community Health Network plans to build a $335 million healthcare campus featuring an ASC and medical office building in Westfield, Ind.

Kansas

Kansas City-based University of Kansas Health System is opening a $90 million clinic and ASC in Olathe.

Kentucky

Louisville-based Baptist Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new ASC in Lexington.

Lexington-based University of Kentucky recently broke ground on a new cancer and advanced ambulatory building.

Maryland

Adventist HealthCare is expanding its Silver Spring-based White Oak Medical Center campus and adding an ASC after seeing such a high demand for care since the center's 2019 opening.

Hagerstown-based Meritus Health opened a new ASC in the city.

Massachusetts

Weymouth-based South Shore Health plans to add operating rooms to its Hingham-based ASC.

Minnesota

St. Cloud-based CentraCare received approval from the St. Cloud Planning Commission to add an ASC to its medical plaza.

Mississippi

The Biloxi City Council recently approved a $5 million tax increment financing plan for a medical center that will include an ASC.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center is planning a 131,000-square-foot educational campus in Ridgeland that will include an ASC, medical office building, imaging center and multimedia classrooms.

Missouri

Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston opened a surgical center after 18 years of planning and work.

HCA Midwest completed construction on a $9.3 million ASC in Kansas City.

New Jersey

Mullica Hill-based Inspira Health opened a $50 million outpatient center in a former Dick's Sporting Goods in Deptford.

New York

NYU Langone Health opened a new outpatient facility near Penn Station in New York City.

The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai Health System is nearing completion on a $13 million ASC in New York City.

Ohio

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and city officials from Powell celebrated the start of construction on an $183 million outpatient facility.

Pennsylvania

The Orthopedic Institute of Pennsylvania recently opened Slate Hill Surgery Center in Camp Hill.

York-based WellSpan Health has broken ground on a medical office building and ASC in Carlisle.

South Carolina

Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass Surgical Partners' joint venture surgery center opened in April in Greenville.

Tennessee

A $21 million ASC, TriStar Summit Surgery Center, opened in Lebanon, Tenn.

Texas

A three-story medical office building is set to open in Spring, with its first tenant being an unnamed local ASC.

Sugar Land-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic has opened its expanded Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center with shelled space for a future ASC.

Houston Methodist is planning its largest outpatient care campus, which will include an ASC, in Spring.

Kerrville-based Peterson Health unveiled a newly constructed $38 million healthcare facility, which will feature a newly relocated ASC.

Austin Regional Clinic plans to replace a building on its campus with a new, two-story medical office building. The 63,000-square-foot building will also include ARC's first ASC.

Utah

HCA Healthcare and healthcare real estate development, investment and management company NexCore Group have partnered to create an ASC in Orem.

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is close to opening a new ASC In Layton on its Intermountain Layton Hospital campus.