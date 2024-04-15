Kelsey-Seybold opens expanded medical center with ASC space

Sugar Land, Texas-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic has opened its expanded Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center, according to an April 15 report from The Fort Bend Star.

The new building, which opened to the public on April 15, includes a renovation of the existing building and a second, 135,000-square-foot building with shelled space for a future ASC.

The ASC will be operational by 2025 and will have four operating rooms, three endoscopy suites and one procedure room to support interventional pain management and interventional radiology services.

With the building expansion and new building, the Kelsey-Seybold facility will have room to house 75 practicing providers. Patients will have access to adult and pediatric primary and specialty care and added capacity in anesthesiology, orthopedic sports medicine, podiatry, orthopedic surgery, palliative care, spine, pain management, cardiology, pulmonary, urology, otolaryngology, audiology, gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology/optometry and hematology/oncology.









