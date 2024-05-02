Adventist Healthcare hospital to add ASC to meet demand

Adventist HealthCare is expanding its Silver Springs, Md.-based White Oak Medical Center campus after seeing such a high demand for care since the center's 2019 opening, according to a May 2 report from the Washington Business Journal.

The facility "does not have enough inpatient beds for the patient care demand in the community," the hospital's president told the Journal.

The system is planning to add a $20 million, 20,500-square-foot unit for patients either admitted after coming through the ER or requiring care following surgical procedures. The hospital's existing 198 beds are typically full, with patient counts well exceeding that number, according to the report.

The hospital is also adding a three-level, 62,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC that will have two operating rooms and three procedure rooms.