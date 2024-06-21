Peterson Health to shut down ASC, relocate to new $38M facility

Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health has unveiled a newly constructed $38 million healthcare facility, according to a June 20 report from the Hill Country Community Journal.

Peterson's Pevehouse Ambulatory Care Center will close down, as outpatient surgeries will be moved to the new campus. The first surgery at the new facility was performed June 18.

Some equipment from the former ASC has been moved to the new facility, while community donations have helped to purchase additional equipment.

The new facility will offer an additional operating room and two additional endoscopy suites, increasing capacity from the former facility.

Outpatient specialties at the new medical space include endoscopy, colonoscopy, plastic surgery, general surgery, ENT, gynecology, urology, pain management, ophthalmology, dental and orthopedics.