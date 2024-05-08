South Shore Health plans ASC expansion

Weymouth, Mass.-based South Shore Health plans to add operating rooms to its Hingham, Mass.-based ASC, the health system said in an April 29 news release.

The ASC has four operating rooms and provides colorectal and general surgery, as well as retinal repair, orthopedics, podiatry and urology. It plans to add two operating rooms and increase the number of surgical services it offers, according to a May 8 report from the Boston Business Journal.

The two new operating rooms come with the expansion of surgical services to include gynecological surgery, expanded ophthalmology services, plastic surgery, expanded urology care and vascular vein repair.

The ASC expansion will also free up operating room space at South Shore Hospital for more complex surgeries, according to the report.

A timeframe for the expansion has not been announced.