South Carolina hospital expanding surgery center

Beaufort (S.C.) Memorial Hospital is expanding its surgical center, according to a Sept. 26 report from local NBC affiliate WSAV.

In the past five years, the hospital has seen a 50 percent increase in surgery demands, inspiring the system to add two new surgical suites.

The hospital also plans to modernize its existing surgical suites and add new technology. The project is expected to be complete in the next three years.

Nearly $18 million in funds for the renovation project come from the 2022 Omnibus Bill, pushed through by Sen. Lindsey Graham, according to the report. More than $4 million was also raised through the hospital's foundation.