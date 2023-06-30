Sendero Capital, Angelo Gordon to invest $300M in outpatient real estate

Real estate company JLL Capital Markets has arranged a joint venture between Sendero Capital and Angelo Gordon that will allow for $300 million in outpatient real estate investment over the next two years, according to a June 30 report from Boston Real Estate Times.

The venture will focus on acquiring ASC assets and outpatient medical offices in the Northeast as demand for outpatient care continues to grow.

According to a 2023 outlook report from JLL, medical office building real estate remains resilient, with strong occupancy and steady rent growth.

About 66 percent of investors interviewed by JLL noted that medical office buildings are strong investment opportunities, followed by ASCs.