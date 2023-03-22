Rush plans $70M outpatient center on Chicago's West Side

Chicago-based Rush University Health System is developing an outpatient center in the city's Galewood neighborhood.

The health system will use $70 million to build the 60,000-square-foot multispecialty facility, which will offer services including cancer, cardiac and neurological care, according to a March 20 news release from Rush.

The clinic will house approximately 90 rooms, offer same-day appointments and share a location with a grocery store, according to the release.

The facility is slated to open in January 2025.