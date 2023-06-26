Proposed Illinois ASC faces opposition 

A proposed ASC in Glen Carbon, Ill., faced vocal resident opposition at a zoning commission meeting, The Telegraph reported June 23.

The plan is for Maryville's Mid-America Plastic Surgery Center, owned by Ryan Diederich, MD, to relocate and build a new facility.

Nearly a dozen residents attended the meeting to express concern about the development of the 40,000-square-foot ASC. Residents expressed concerns about the increase in traffic, stormwater drainage, effects on property values and increased lighting from the development.

The panel voted unanimously to annex the land in question and rezone it for commercial use, but tabled the preliminary site plan. The decision now goes to the full board for a final vote.