Previously approved ASC project looks to expand by 33%

Greg Daniel, MD, a physician-turned-developer, earned approval for a three-story medical office building in Buffalo, N.Y., two years ago. Now, he plans to expand the project by 33 percent, according to a Sept. 26 report from The Buffalo News.

Dr. Daniel is now seeking the addition of a fourth floor. He plans for 1 1/2 floors of the building to host medical services, with the rest devoted to apartment units, including some designed for people with mobility, visual and hearing impairments.

The fourth floor brings Dr. Daniel's project back to its original scope, which was scaled back in 2021 following neighborhood opposition to the medical building's proposed height.

The $16 million project is expected to have 20,000 square feet of urgent care, primary care, behavioral health, wellness and pharmacy space in addition to an ASC.

The building is located in a medically underserved part of the community, and even though construction costs have risen rapidly over the last two years, Dr. Daniel plans to set medical rents slightly below market value to entice providers, according to the report.

If approved, construction on the building would take about 18 months and would create 20 jobs.