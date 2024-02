New Jersey physician Mohammad Zubair, MD, is seeking approval for a three-story medical office building in Edison, N.J., according to a Feb. 16 report from My Central Jersey.

The building will be located near Hackensack Meridian Health JFK University Medical Center. Dr. Zubair is seeking approval from the zoning board to demolish an existing building.

The proposed building will be 7,500 square feet, and the application hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27.