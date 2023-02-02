Orthopedic ASC raises costs $10M, pushes construction timeline

Iowa City, Iowa-based Steindler Orthopedic Clinic's upcoming ASC in North Liberty, Iowa will cost about $10 million extra, and construction is expected to take a year longer than originally planned, The Gazette reported Feb. 2.

A state council approved the practice's requested budget increase from $19.2 million to $29.3 million and construction extension from November 2023 to November 2024, the report said. The changes were in response to factors including inflation, supply chain shortages and the war between Russia and Ukraine, which are leading producers of aluminum.

The changes in cost and the construction timeline aren't expected to affect the size of the ASC. The project will have six operating rooms and orthopedic robotic equipment.