Orlando, Fla.-based Bliss Healthcare Services is seeking approval to build a three-story, 78,154-square-foot medical office building that would feature four drive-up "in-car-care" suites, according to a June 30 report from the Orlando Business Journal.

The property has an existing 62,517-square-foot building that would be demolished for the new construction.

The medical facility would include an urgent care space, administrative offices and treatment areas.