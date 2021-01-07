Ohio surgery center project delayed by COVID-19 pandemic

A surgery center slated to be built adjacent to UH Mayfield (Ohio) Village Health Center will be delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cleveland.com reported Jan. 6.

UH Mayfield Village Health Center owners Yoram Moyal, MD, and Roman Petroff, MD, are delaying the project to postpone a traffic study. The pandemic has resulted in fewer cars on the road, so a study completed in early 2021 won't represent post-pandemic traffic patterns.

The new traffic study will be conducted July 19, which is when the physicians will submit their preliminary site plan as well.

If the project is approved, developers will begin construction in November 2022.

