Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center opening $26M outpatient surgery, imaging center

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center East Hospital in Columbus is opening a $26 million outpatient surgery and imaging unit as part of its ambulatory surgery-focused expansion, the Highland County Press reports.

What you should know:

1. The 28,500-square-foot expansion includes four operating rooms, 16 pre- and postoperative anesthesia care bays, an imaging suite, a waiting room and private consultation rooms.

2. OSU is making a number of investments to improve access to community-based ambulatory surgery locations.

Hal Paz, MD, OSU's executive vice president and chancellor for health affairs, said the expansion is the first the university is opening "in response to the growing need for outpatient surgery services."

3. The hospital will provide general surgery, ENT, gynecology, urology, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, orthopedic and vascular surgery out of the new unit.

