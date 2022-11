Here are the three most expensive ASCs in October:

1. Skagit Regional Health completed structural work on its new $90 million ASC in Mount Vernon, Wash.

2. Roper St. Francis Healthcare broke ground on a 40,000-square-foot, $50 million outpatient facility in Summerville, S.C.

3. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health broke ground on a 200,000-square-foot, $450 million outpatient facility that will be anchored by cancer care, neurosciences and cardiac care.