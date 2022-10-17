$50M outpatient facility breaks ground in South Carolina

Roper St. Francis Healthcare has broken ground on a 40,000-square-foot, two-story outpatient facility in Summerville, S.C.

The $50 million center, expected to open by 2025, will offer a variety of outpatient services, including orthopedics, cardiology, women's services and multidisciplinary specialists, according to The Post and Courier.

The outpatient facility is expected to complement the health system's nearby urgent care facility and its 50-bed Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital in Goose Creek, S.C.

"Roper St. Francis Healthcare is determined to provide residents in and around Summerville with a wide variety of services to keep them healthy and thriving while being convenient to their homes and workplaces," Dr. Jeffrey DiLisi, president and CEO of Roper St. Francis Healthcare, said in an Oct. 14 news release. "Three years ago, we opened a new hospital down the road and have steadily added healthcare services because the residents of Summerville want our high-quality, compassionate care that’s easy to access."