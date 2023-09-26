Northwestern outpatient center earns construction permit

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine has secured a tower crane construction permit for its proposed five-story medical office building, the Bronzeville Advanced Outpatient Care Center on the South Side of the city, according to a Sept. 25 report from Urbanize.

The new building will encompass 120,000 square feet, including medical, retail and community spaces.

It will offer immediate care, primary care, specialty care, imaging, physical therapy and ophthalmology. The tower crane permit issuance will allow for work to move forward on the $130 million development, which is set to open in fall 2025.