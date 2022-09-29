NexCore Group completes 45K-square-foot Arizona medical office building with GI, orthopedics

NexCore Group has completed construction on a 45,250-square-foot medical office building in Tucson, Ariz., located on the Northwest Medical Center Houghton hospital campus.

The medical office building is fully operational, providing both inpatient and outpatient services including primary care, cardiology, dermatology, gastroenterology, orthopedics and more.

"Completing the Northwest Medical Center Houghton medical office building is a distinct effort in expanding care in Tucson," Nathan Golik, NexCore's executive vice president of real estate development, said in a Sept. 28 press release. "We were able to increase the size of the building by approximately 20 percent to capture more independent physicians in the market and broaden the services offered on campus. We know there is a need for inpatient and outpatient services in this area and we are honored to be a part of the solution."