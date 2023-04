Real estate developer NexCore Group has broken ground on the new Westfield (Ind.) Ambulatory Surgery Center and Westfield Medical Office Building.

The three-story medical office building will feature 60,000 square feet of rentable space and will house the ASC, wound care, laboratories, diagnostic imaging and a complement of clinical spaces and physician services, according to an April 7 news release from NexCore.

The building is expected to be complete in 2024.