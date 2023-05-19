New Pennsylvania ASC to focus on value-based care

WellSpan Health is opening an ASC focused on value-based care in Lancaster, Pa., the health system said May 18.

The 34,000-square-foot, two-story ASC will open in CityGate Corporate Center, a new office development, in the summer of 2024.

"Our strategy in developing a value-based care model at WellSpan is focused on providing such surgical and digestive health services in these outpatient settings that will both improve quality outcomes and lower costs for our patients," James Stuccio, senior vice president of York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health's east region, said in a May 18 news release.