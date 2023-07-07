Most expensive new ASCs in 2023 

Here are the 10 most expensive ASC projects Becker's has reported on so far in 2023:

1. Beacon Health System and Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center opened a $15.1 million ASC to offer outpatient orthopedic surgery in the Northern Indiana region.

2. Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based SoutheastHealth plans to build a $20 million ASC at its new Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services.

3. Rancho Mirage (Calif.) Hospital, part of Eisenhower Health, is investing $156 million into the construction of a four-story cardiology ASC and an expansion of its cardiology pavilion.

4. The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington submitted a certificate of need to the Green Mountain Care Board for a multispecialty ASC that would cost $130 million.

5. Centura Health opened a $28 million ASC at its St. Anthony Hospital campus in Lakewood, Colo.

6. A topping-off ceremony was held for a $40 million, Enfield, Conn.-based ASC, the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center.

7. UBMD Physicians' Group and Kaleida Health are building a $25 million ASC.

8. Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Region Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its $20 million ASC on Jan. 19. The 24,000-square-foot Goldschmidt Outpatient Surgery Center offers outpatient services in specialties including podiatry, endoscopy and orthopedics.

9. Newmark Healthcare arranged a $30 million construction loan to develop a 99,000-square-foot medical office building in Madison, Miss. The building will be constructed by Boldt Healthcare Real Estate Development.

10. Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group broke ground on a $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building in Orland Park, Ill. The building is scheduled to be completed in 2024.