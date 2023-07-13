Medical office building planned in former Macaroni Grill

A medical office building is set to replace chain restaurant Macaroni Grill in Greensboro, N.C., according to a July 12 report from the Triad Business Journal.

The new building will have between 40,000 and 80,000 square feet of space, according to the report. The Macaroni Grill closed in 2017.

Greensboro has seen a series of outpatient medical developments in the last year, with Greensboro-based Cone Health opening a MedCenter and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium purchasing more than 36 acres for a $30 million ASC, the report said.