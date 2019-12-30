Medical University of South Carolina opens practice with surgery center — 4 insights

Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina opened a new health center inside a former J.C. Penney department store Dec. 30, The Post and Courier reports.

What you should know:

1. The university health system built the $29.4 million MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion in just over a year's time.

2. The pavilion features an array of services including ambulatory surgery, musculoskeletal care and ophthalmology. Some services will be added in mid-January. The pavilion has two operating rooms, a laboratory, an after-hours pediatrics clinic and space for physical therapy.

3. MUSC leased space in the shopping mall for 15 years.

4. Charleston government officials believe the pavilion will help redevelop the mall, which has struggled in recent years.

