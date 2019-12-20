Arkansas hospital breaks ground on ASC — 4 insights

Mountain Home, Ark.-based Baxter Regional Medical Center broke ground on an outpatient surgery center Dec. 18, the Baxter Bulletin reports.

What you should know:

1. The hospital is building an $8.7 million facility that'll be 23,000 square feet.

2. Baxter Regional currently performs 8,000 surgeries annually with 65 percent of those taking place in an outpatient setting.

3. The hospital will perform 3,000 surgeries in the surgery center the first year it's operational. The center will have the capacity to perform 7,000 procedures annually.

4. Developers expect to open the surgery center in 13 to 14 months.

