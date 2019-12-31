Healthcare coalition earns charity status, raising funds for surgery center — 5 insights

The IRS granted the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition tax-deductible private charity status, which it will use to raise funds to redevelop a former department store, the Albert Lea Tribune reports.

What you should know:

1. The coalition is attempting to raise money to build a healthcare complex in a former department store in northern Iowa.

2. The coalition is building the clinic in phases. The first two phases of the project will be 14,000 square feet. Seven specialists and four family practice physicians will practice out of the newly renovated space.

3. After the initial construction, the clinic will add additional specialists, an imaging center and an ASC.

4. When the clinic is fully complete it will be 40,000 square feet.

5. The coalition has raised $3.5 million to date for the project.

More articles on surgery centers:

Robotics might not be worth the 'tremendous' investment for ASCs — 2 leaders explain why

12 ASCs adding total joint replacements in 2019

Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center celebrates northeast Ohio opening

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.