Kentucky clinician group doubling medical office building through $16.5M expansion, adding GI

Covington, Ky.-based St. Elizabeth Physicians is planning a $16.5 million expansion project that'll double the size of its medical office building in Newport, Ky., the Cincinnati Business Courier reports.

What you should know:

1. The building is currently 25,000 square feet and is set to get a 23,500-square-foot expansion. A parking garage will be built next to the space.

2. Once the expansion is complete, the practice will expand into ophthalmology, gastroenterology and general surgery.

3. St. Elizabeth Physicians expects to open the expansion by the end of 2021.

4. The group currently provides family medicine, urgent care, OB-GYN, urogynecology, urology, behavioral health, cardiology, neurology, pulmonology and weight management services.

