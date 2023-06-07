Kelsey-Seybold Clinic Texas medical campus delayed

The opening of Pearland,Texas-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic's new medical campus in Spring, Texas, has been delayed to the third quarter of 2023, Community Impact reported June 7.

Plans for the 165,000-square-foot Kelsey-Seybold Springwoods Village Campus were first announced in September. The campus was originally expected to open this summer.

Springwoods Village Campus will offer primary and specialty care services and will have an ASC and cancer center. The ASC is expected to open this fall, according to the Sept. 12 press release from Kelsey-Seybold Clinic.