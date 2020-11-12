Iowa hospital receives $9.5M bond for development with surgery center

Clarinda (Iowa) Regional Health Center received a $9.5 million revenue bond to advance an improvement project that will construct a surgery center, physical therapy facility and remodel spaces in the hospital, local radio station KMA Land reported Nov. 11.

The Clarinda City Council unanimously approved the bond. The medical center will pay back the bond through hospital revenues. Clarinda Mayor Gary McClarnon anticipates issuing another bond for the hospital in the future. The total bond amount will not exceed $12 million.

In addition to the surgery center and physical therapy facility, Clarinda plans to remodel space to develop a pharmacy and specialty care center.

