Investment partners plan $58M medical center in rural North Dakota

Stroudwater Associates and Greater Commercial Lending secured a $58 million investment to build a multispecialty medical center in Cando, N.D.

The two investment groups secured the funds for the 76,000-square-foot Towner County Medical Center from the Agriculture Department, according to a Dec. 21 news release from Greater Commercial Lending.

The facility will have 30 skilled nursing beds, five basic care beds and eight inpatient rooms and will provide emergency care services, diagnostic imaging, physical therapy, laboratory work and outpatient surgery.





The facility is slated to open in 2024 and will bring an estimated 95 jobs to the community, the release said.