Idaho developer building $4M ASC

Developer Tedford Family Holdings applied for a building permit to develop an 18,000-square-foot medical building in Meridian, Idaho, the Idaho Statesman reports.

The building will eventually house Everest Surgical Institute and will include an ASC.

The building will cost $4 million, and the surgery center will be 15,800 square feet.

