HealthPartners broke ground on a $50.5 million specialty surgery center in Woodbury, Minn.

The 55,000-square-foot facility will provide medical and specialty surgical care, according to a Sept. 20 news release from HealthPartners.

Construction of the center is expected to be completed by winter 2024.

HealthPartners has more than 90 clinics and hospitals across six states, according to its website.