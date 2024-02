Daytona Beach, Fla.-based Halifax Health plans to open a new medical office building in Port Orange, Fla., by the end of 2024, according to a Jan. 31 report from the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

The office building will total 7,000 square feet and will also include a freestanding emergency room that will provide care 24/7.

The project will also create job openings for physicians, nurses and allied health professionals, according to the report.