Ground broken on 39K-square-foot Arizona medical office building

Ground was broken earlier this month on a 39,000-square-foot medical office building in Gilbert, Ariz., according to a Dec. 18 report from AZBigMedia.

The Verde Medical Center project is part of a larger project that will also include 95,000 square feet of retail and restaurants and 25,000 square feet of residential units and creative office buildings.

The medical office building already has three committed tenants, with more negotiations ongoing, according to the report.

The three committed tenants include behavioral therapy provider Adventure ABA, pediatric speech pathologist Desert Valley Pediatric Therapy and physical therapist Ignite Physical Therapy.