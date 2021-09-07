Grady Health System's surgery center now $205M after cost overrun

Atlanta-based Grady Health System's planned surgery center will now cost $205.3 million, after the hospital incurred a $31.6 million cost overrun, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported Sept. 7.

Grady told the Chronicle that the overrun is "the result of several factors, primarily unsuitable soils and the need for additional preparation of the site; the increase in costs for concrete and rebar; and the general escalation of materials costs."

The 10-story, 580,000-square-foot center, dubbed Advanced Surgical Services, was expected to be complete by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

It will house outpatient centers, including cancer, orthopedics and ophthalmology. It also will feature outpatient surgery and rehabilitation services relocated and expanded from other Grady facilities.

The project is expected to expand the hospital’s surgery capacity by 25 percent and clinical capacity by 45 percent over current volumes, according to the Chronicle.