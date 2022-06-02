GI ASC included in $40M New York hospital campus project

United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, N.Y., is planning a gastroenterology ASC as part of an almost $40 million expansion project, Buffalo Business First reported June 1.

The center is planned to include nine procedure rooms, with two dedicated to gastroenterology procedures, the report said. The ASC will be part of the Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health Batavia Destination Campus.

The 87,739-square-foot, three-story building is estimated to cost $33.8 million, the report said. Unity Hospital and Rochester General Hospital, both part of Rochester Regional Health, are each spending an additional $2 million and $3.7 million, respectively, for spaces they will build out within the facility.